Nigeria/Liberia: Butler Positive Ahead of Nigeria Clash

Casablanca — Liberia Lone Star coach Peter Butler Super has expressed confidence that his players will prove a point and play for pride as Lone Star battles the Super Eagles of Nigeria in Saturday November 13, 2021 FIFA World Cup qualifier in Tangier Morocco at the Stade Ibn Batouta Stadium.

Liberia sits at the bottom of Group C going to face the group's leader Nigeria but the Englishman says he team has shown some positive signs in their last two training sessions and with the arrival of three new players to the squad they can upset the Super Eagles.

Speaking to the media at a pre match press conference Butler expressed optimism of his players readiness for the game following their training session.

"I think with the Arrival of Jamek, Mark, and Boison we got players who came in with good attitude and I think the new guys have good attitude.

"I think the important thing for my perspective is you playing for pride you playing for your country and we still playing for points I get lot of respect for the Nigerian national team but we going to be competitive and we have been competitive in every game we played.

According to Coach Butler the goalkeeping department has been a problem for his team with the goals his team conceded in their previous games something he said has been addressing the coming in of Nathaniel Sherman As goalkeeping coach and the inclusion of Boison who has a bit of experience.

Butlers said though his team has not played at home in the competition but he is proud of his players the way they worked over the time and is of the conviction that the team and players will get better and whoever that will take over from him will benefit from a very good team.

"Noting Playing at home has an effect on us is where you get your points from if Nigeria was playing away from Home they will struggling too but is not my problem, my problems are to rebuild this team and play a branded football and put good of lads out there with good discipline and we done that and if we had been a little more discipline and professional going into the depth of games in the last minutes we could be here with five points," he said.

Concerning the absence of stiker Kpah Sherman, Butlers said he will not really miss the attacker because he has players that can come in and do the job.

For his part Captian Allen Njie said they were unlucky during the first leg against the super Eagles but will keep pushing for the needed result.

"We Came here for victory and I trust my boys and the coaches have done a lot of work on the players and we came here to get a victory for the country," Allen said.

Full squad

Goalkeepers: Derrick Julu (Watanga FC), Tommy Songo (LISCR FC) and Boison Wynney de Souza (FC Someșul Dej, Romania)

Defenders: Sampson Dweh and Ben Benaiah (LPRC Oilers); Alvin Maccornel and Carlos Williams (Watanga FC); Prince Balde (FC Drita, Kosovo), Jamal Arago (Sabail FK, Azerbaijan) and Mark Pabai (PEC Zwolle, Netherlands)

Midfielders: Abrahim Mohammed "Brem" Soumaoro (PAEEK FC, Cyprus), Seth Kanteh Hellberg (IK Brage, Sweden), Allen Njie (FC Aarau, Switzerland), Marcus Macauley (Sahab FC, Jordan), Oscar Murphy Dorley (Slavia Prague, Czech Republic), Justin Paul Salmon (Degerfors IF, Sweden) and Abu Kamara (FC Makedonija, North Macedonia)

Forwards: Peter Wilson (Olympiakos Nicosia, Cyprus), Moussa Sanoh (CS Mioveni, Romania), Van Dave Harmon (KF Laci, Albania), Kpah Sherman (Kedah FC, Malaysia) and Sylvanus Nimely (Ilves, Finland)