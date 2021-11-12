Nigeria/Liberia: Big Blow for Lone Star - - Kpah Sherman Ruled Out of Nigeria and Car Clash

Casablanca — The Lone Star of Liberia will be without star Striker Kpah Sheraman for the final world qualifiers with the Super Eagles of Nigeria and the Wide beast of Central African Republic.

The striker has been ruled out due to documentation issues in Asia according to the camp of the team in tangier Morocco.

Sherman was part of the 22 players invited for the two games by coach Peter Butler and was sent his ticket for the match but unfortunately the player has informed the team that he will not make the trip to Morocco.

He was expected to join the rest of the team members on Thursday morning and opted to stay in Malaysia and sortout his documentation.

The striker who played for Kedah FC in Malaysia give the Lone Star their only win in the Competition with his lone goal against Central African Republic at the last minute informed the FA his resident permit in Malaysia will expired on November 21 2021 and if he make the trip to African w=he will not be able to enter Malaysia.

Kpah has played in all the qualifiers under Peter Butler since taking over from former coach Thomas Kojo and has formed a great partnership with Van- Dave Harmon in the Red, White and Blue attack.

Now with the striker out of the team for the two matches Butler will now have to look in the way of Peter Wilson or Van- Dave Harmon as his point strikers while Sylvanius Nimely, Musa Sanoh are options for Butler in a four three formation.

A total of 21 out of the 22 players invited are already on the ground ahead of the team's match on Saturday.

Those in camp include new boys Mark Pabai and Jamel Arago and young local keeper Derrick Julu of Watanga FC, Tommy Songo (LISCR FC) and Boison Wynney de Souza (FC Someșul Dej, Romania), Defenders are Sampson Dweh and Ben Benaiah (LPRC Oilers); Alvin Maccornel and Carlos Williams (Watanga FC); Prince Balde (FC Drita, Kosovo).

Other s are Abrahim Mohammed "Brem" Soumaoro (PAEEK FC, Cyprus), Seth Kanteh Hellberg (IK Brage, Sweden), Allen Njie (FC Aarau, Switzerland), Marcus Macauley (Sahab FC, Jordan), Oscar Murphy Dorley (Slavia Prague, Czech Republic), Justin Paul Salmon (Degerfors IF, Sweden) and Abu Kamara (FC Makedonija, North Macedonia).

Peter Wilson (Olympiakos Nicosia, Cyprus), Moussa Sanoh (CS Mioveni, Romania), Van Dave Harmon (KF Laci, Albania), Kpah Sherman (Kedah FC, Malaysia) and Sylvanus Nimely (Ilves, Finland) complete the list of players in camp ahead of the games against the Super Eagles and the Wild Beasts of CAR.

Lone Star currently sits at the bottom of group C with three points from four games and has never reached the finals of the world cup but came close to reaching the 2002 world cup with current President George Weah in that team as a player.