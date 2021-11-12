Nigeria: IGR - Ogun Ranked Fourth in Nigeria With N74billion

12 November 2021
This Day (Lagos)
By James Sowole

Akure — The Internal Revenue Generation drive of the current administration in Ogun State, has yielded resuit, with generation of not less than N74 billion by the state within the first nine months of Year 2021.

With this figure, the state was ranked fourth in Nigeria by Statisense for generating the figure between January and September 2021.

According to Sensitense, she state which came behind Lagos, FCT and Rivers on the ranking, recorded a plus of 131.5% revenue increase in the months under review.

Reacting to the ranking, the Chief Economic Adviser and Commissioner for Finance, Mr Dapo Okubadejo, noted "this is the first time in the history of Ogun State that we'd be generating such an amount within just nine months"

He attributed the feat recorded by the state to the current revenue generation drive by the incumbent administration led by Governor Dapo Abiodun.

Okubadejo added that various economic initiatives capable of enhancing Ease of Doing Business being implemented by the administration, has begun to yield positive results.

