Nigeria: Ikoyi Club to Host World Amateur Golfers As Firstbank Lagos Open Clocks 60

The 60th edition of the FirstBank sponsored Lagos Amateur Open Golf Championship scheduled to tee off at the golf section of Ikoyi Club 1938 on Thursday, November 18, is attracting the best amateur golfers from across the world.

Also, lady golfers will be participating for the first time in this diamond jubilee edition of the championship where a purse of US$5,000.00 is at stake for invited Professional golfers to share.

The championship is billed to tee off with the Corporate Golf Challenge on Thursday next week. It is a special aspect of the competition geared towards raising funds for charities, under the bank's SPARK initiative, an acronym - Start Performing Acts of Random Kindness; a value-based initiative designed to raise consciousness that we can choose to be kind.

Two of such charities to benefit from the proceeds include the Pacelli School for the Blind and the Down Syndrome Association.

This year's event, according to the organisers, is a unique one to celebrate FirstBanks unwavering commitment to golf and sports in general.

Speaking at a press briefing to herald the diamond jubilee edition in Lagos on Wednesday, FirstBank's Deputy Managing Director, Gbenga Shobo, who represented the Chief Executive Officer of FirstBank of Nigeria Limited, Adesola Adeduntan said this year's event marks landmark sponsorship of the longest-running known golf competition in this part of the world.

Also speaking, the Group Head, Marketing and Corporate Communications, Ms. Folake Ani-Mumuney said the bank will continue to sponsor sporting events, because it reflects the banks belief in the role of sports as a major vehicle for social development, whilst also being a unifying force of individuals, irrespective of language, culture, religion and social strata in any given society.

Chairman of Ikoyi Club 1938, Ademola Mumuney, applauded First Bank for its commitment and partnership with the club towards the development of golf.

"This partnership is a goal, and we are indeed proud to be associated with this phenomenon brand."

The FirstBank Lagos Amateur Open Golf Championship is a World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) listed competition that attracts the best golfers from the amateur scene, not only in Nigeria but across the world.

This year's event would be rounded up on Sunday, November 21.