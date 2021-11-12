Nigeria: IPOB Orders Arrest of Persons Enforcing Sit-At-Home Order

Awka — The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has ordered for the arrest of anyone found enforcing the already suspended Monday sit-at-home order in the South-east region.

The Media and Publicity Secretary of the group, Emma Powerful, gave the directive yesterday in a statement made available to THISDAY in Awka, Anambra State.

He said the group has long suspended the order, and wondered why some people would continue to enforce an order that has already been cancelled by IPOB.

Powerful said: "We wish to reiterate once again that IPOB has cancelled Monday sit- at P home order, and anybody or group enforcing the order is from IPOB nor from IPOB volunteer group.

"We are advising our people to ignore anybody enforcing non-existent Monday sit-at- home order and go about their normal business because such person(s) are working for our enemies and their intention is to blackmail IPOB and set the movement against the people but they won't succeed.

"Anyone caught adding to the pain of our people in the name of enforcing Monday sit-at-home order will be treated like the enemy that he or she is.

"We, therefore, warn these agents of darkness using the name of IPOB to enforce a non-existent sit-at-home to desist from it because if we lay hold on them they will eternally regret their evil actions.

"Why should such unpatriotic elements be inflicting pain on our people and dragging our image in the mud? IPOB remains a non-violent movement and our peaceful approach for Biafra restoration has not changed."

The group added: "We hereby direct community leaders, market leaders, church leaders, and other institutions of authority in Biafra land to arrest any hoodlum trying to enforce sit-at-home orders on Mondays and hand them over to IPOB. Such criminal elements must be treated in a language they understand."