Ghana: Another Adaklu DCE Nominee Rejected

12 November 2021
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Alberto Mario Noretti And Adaklu-Waya

Another District Chief Executive nominee for Adaklu, Mr. Bright Kwame Nyatsikor, was last Friday rejected by the assembly members.

Ten of the assembly members voted against him while nine voted for him.

By that margin, Mr Nyatsikor who is the Volta Regional Public Relations Officer of the National Health Insurance Authority, polled only 47.36 per cent of the votes, falling far below the two-thirds majority required to endorse him.

The assembly members had twice rejected incumbent DCE, Mr Phanuel Donkor Kadey earlier.

Speaking to the Ghanaian Times after voting, Rev. Fred Agbogbo, Presiding Member of the Adaklu District Assembly, said that the voting pattern was a reflection of the collective will of the people of Adaklu.

He said that the voting process was transparent in a calm atmosphere, without the heavy presence of the police.

Rev Agbogbo said that the few police personnel assigned to the function were outside the hall during the voting and no one felt intimidated.

He said that in the absence of a DCE for Adaklu, the Regional Minister, Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, would take charge of the district in the interim.

"We hope a new nomination for the post would be announced as quickly as possible," Rev. Agbogbo said.

Present at the event were Dr Letsa and the MP for Adaklu, Mr Governs Kwame Agbodza.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X