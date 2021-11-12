Ghana: Sonotech, Others Support Kbth Breast Cancer Unit With Ghc10,000

Sonotech Medical and Diagnostics Centre and its partners have donated GHC10, 000 to the Breast Cancer Unit of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH), to support the treatment of survivors of the disease.

The gesture of Sonotech and partners, Oliver Twist Shack, Airport West Hotel, Tnyou Fitness, Miss Health Ghana, Make-Up Ghana, Kora Spa & Adoa TV, was to climax the month-long celebration of breast cancer awareness.

October is marked globally as Breast Cancer Awareness month, to highlight challenges and threats that breast cancer poses, and to celebrate new research into prevention, diagnosis and treatment breakthroughs.

Presenting the cheque for the amount last Friday, the Medical Director of Sonotech, Dr Grace Buckman, indicated that the centre had for the last five years marked breast cancer awareness month to create public awareness and help save the lives of those affected by the disease.

"It is in light of this that Sonotech, together with its partners are supporting the Breast Cancer Unit of the KBTH to give hope and safe lives," she said.

Dr Buckman said that in the spirit of saving lives, the centre focused on free breast screening and discounts on breast ultrasound scans and mammograms during the entire month of October at its branches in Osu, Tema, and West Hills.

A Surgeon at the Unit, Dr Josephine Nsaful, who received the cheque, expressed gratitude to the donors.