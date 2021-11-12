Ghana: Sonotech, Others Support Kbth Breast Cancer Unit With Ghc10,000

12 November 2021
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Sonotech Medical and Diagnostics Centre and its partners have donated GHC10, 000 to the Breast Cancer Unit of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH), to support the treatment of survivors of the disease.

The gesture of Sonotech and partners, Oliver Twist Shack, Airport West Hotel, Tnyou Fitness, Miss Health Ghana, Make-Up Ghana, Kora Spa & Adoa TV, was to climax the month-long celebration of breast cancer awareness.

October is marked globally as Breast Cancer Awareness month, to highlight challenges and threats that breast cancer poses, and to celebrate new research into prevention, diagnosis and treatment breakthroughs.

Presenting the cheque for the amount last Friday, the Medical Director of Sonotech, Dr Grace Buckman, indicated that the centre had for the last five years marked breast cancer awareness month to create public awareness and help save the lives of those affected by the disease.

"It is in light of this that Sonotech, together with its partners are supporting the Breast Cancer Unit of the KBTH to give hope and safe lives," she said.

Dr Buckman said that in the spirit of saving lives, the centre focused on free breast screening and discounts on breast ultrasound scans and mammograms during the entire month of October at its branches in Osu, Tema, and West Hills.

A Surgeon at the Unit, Dr Josephine Nsaful, who received the cheque, expressed gratitude to the donors.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X