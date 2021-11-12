Ghana: Harrison Incurs GBA's Displeasure

12 November 2021
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) has imposed further sanctions on heavyweight boxer Harrison Nii Lartey, for engaging in acts it described as 'shameful and embarrassing' to Ghana boxing.

A statement from the GBA said, Nii Lartey recently fought Abdulkerim Edilov in Russia and was knocked out in round one.

According to the GBA, investigations into the fight revealed that Nii Lartey did not fight as a Ghanaian but a Tanzanian licensed boxer.

Nii Lartey, who is already serving a five-year ban under GBA before going into the fight has been banned from all GBA organized functions and activities for the remaining years in the five-year ban.

In addition, he has been banned from visiting any gym or facilities under the jurisdiction of GBA.

"We hope the boxer would abstain from all forms of misconduct and be of good behaviour," it added.

GBA last year imposed a five-year ban on Nii Lartey for forgery of documents and engaging in fights outside the country without their authorization. -GNA

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X