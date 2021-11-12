Ghana: GOC Receives 2 New Motorbikes

The Managing Director(MD) of Mobility Technologies Limited, Mr. Francis Boateng has donated two brand new motorbikes to the Ghana Olympic Committee(GOC) on Wednesday.

Business Manager of Mobilities, Mr. Jonathan Tetteh who presented the motorbikes on behalf of the Managing Director said they realised the GOC needed the motorbikes to address their mobility challenges.

The MD, he said, was very passionate about sports and committed to supporting and sponsoring sports-related activities in the country.

The gesture adds up to a number of conference chairs and tables presented to the GOC four years ago.

Additionally, GOC President Nunoo Mensah also presented 10 office chairs to be used in the GOC Library.

"That was to ensure that the library was conducive for members who visit the space for research purposes," he stated.

A Board Member of the GOC, Isaac Aboagye Duah expressed appreciation to Mobilities for the donation which he described as timely.

He said they would use the motorbikes for the benefit of the GOC and ensure its maintenance.

Caption: Mr. Tetteh(second right) presenting the keys of the motorbikes to Mr Aboagye Duah