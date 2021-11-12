Ghana: Don't Relent in Offering Selfless Service to Society-Rev. Drquarshie

12 November 2021
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

A Senior Lecturer at the Trinity Theological Seminary, Legon Very Reverend DrJohnAbeduQuarshie, has admonished Christians not to relent in offering selfless service to society.

In doing so, he said, it would not only contribute to making society a better place for all but also fulfill the Christian obligation of helping others as espoused by Jesus Christ.

He delivered a sermon on the theme "complete sacrifice" during the induction and thanksgiving service for the new executives of the Men's Fellowship at the Professor Kwesi Dickson Memorial Methodist Church in Adjiringanor, Accra, on Sunday.

The body which would run the affairs of the Fellowship for the next three years is chaired by Mr Elvis Blankson who replaces Prof. Kwame Asamoah.

Very Rev AbeduQuarshie said the actions of Christians especially with respect to supporting one another should be guided by genuine motives else it would be meaningless.

He alluded to the fact that God offered His only begotten Son, Jesus Christ, to die for humanity, and for this reason, Christians emulate this example by demonstrating true love to one another.

DrAbeduQuarshie used the occasion to express his appreciation to the Men's Fellowship for their generous contributions to the church in diverse ways that had contributed to the church's physical and spiritual development.

MrBlankson, on behalf of the executives, pledged to serve with integrity to enhance the work of God not only in the society but the entire Airport East Circuit of the church.

Present at the service was Very Rev. Seth OpareSakyi, the Resident Minister, Rev. KwabenaOforiAsiamah, Auxiliary Minister of the society, the Circuit Chairman of Airport East, Mr. Isaac Acheampong, former Circuit Chairman, Mr. Kwamina Amoasi-Andoh, and other Circuit officers.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X