Ghana: Hasaacas Ladies Book Semis Spot in CAF WLC

Hasaacas Ladies continued with their impressive display at the ongoing CAF Women's Champions League (WCL) competition in Egypt, grinding a 2-2 result against Egyptian side Wadi Dagla yesterday, at the June 30 Airforce Stadium.

With yesterday's result, Hasaacas Ladies booked a semifinal spot and maintained an unbeaten run in Group B of the competition.

After a very cagey start, Wadi grew in confidence and threatened the goal area of Hasaacas with a few incursions.

They deservedly broke the deadlock as early as the ninth minute through Jasmin Theresa Zachwieja. The forward hit one from close range to hand the Egyptians the lead after she fed on a pass from Sherouk Farhan.

Minutes later, Hasaacas drew level from a decent header by Faustina Aidoo on the 21st minute.

Noha Mamdouh Abdelaziz Elsolh restored the lead for Wadi five minutes later with a solo effort from Noha Abdelaziz.

The Egyptians kept pressing and nearly came close with the third goal but goalkeeper Grace Boadu parried away a shot from Sherouk Farhan in the 36th minute to end the first half.

Back from recess, Hasaacas gave Wadi a run for their money, pushing the Egyptians to move out of their comfort zone.

They had the equalizer in the 49th minute through Perpetual Agyeman.

Top scorer, Evelyn Badu came very close to grabbing the third goal but her header resulted in a corner kick that was wasted.