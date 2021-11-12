Ghana: Govt Procures Mercury-Free Mineral Processing Technology for Small Scale, Community Mining

The government has approved and procured a mercury-free mineral processing technology for small-scale and community mining programmes to create sustainable jobs and protect the environment, the lives of the miners, the communities and the entire citizenry.

The technology is expected to lead to the complete elimination of mercury from the country's small-scale mining, which affects the entire mining ecosystem.

The new technology introduced by a Ghanaian company, Commodity Monitor Limited, is to improve the operations of small-scale miners, improve gold recovery to more than 90 per cent and save the environment from toxic mercury contamination, which negatively affects the environment and aquatic life.

The sector regulator and the government have made a commitment for the procurement of additional 100 units of the technology for community mining areas across the country.

The mining plants are supplied as fully comprehensive modular solutions from ore through gold ore or bagged mineral concentrates without using mercury.

Speaking to the media after demonstrating and handing over the technology to community miners at Akoon, a mining community in the Tarkwa Nsuaem Municipality, the Chief Executive Officer of Commodity Monitor Limited, Mr Stephen Yeboah, said the use of chemicals in mining at any level did not affect only those directly involved but also the larger society.

He said the uncontrolled use and exposure to mercury in artisanal and small-scale mining remained a major worry.

Mercury puts miners and their communities at risk of impacts from permanent brain damage to seizures, vision and hearing loss, and delayed childhood development.

Mr Yeboah said unsustainable and illegal mining was one of the key drivers for the destruction of forests and river bodies and that an analysis of soil in the Pra River Basin covering the South Western part of the country revealed deteriorating quality in the soil and water resources.

The technology, he said, has the capacity to process sand, clay and hard-rock and that the modular nature of the mining machine design allows for different modules to be added to expand the plants as the need arises.

"This allows miners to gain a return on investment as the miner expands, the facility was made to specifically remediate mercury-contaminated areas, recovering significant quantities of gold in the process," he said.

Dependence on mercury

For many years, he said of the operations of artisanal and small-scale mining; there has been unfettered dependence on mercury as the main source of gold recovery.

"This has left extensive levels of mercury in tailings in both mining and non-mining communities. In mercury mining districts, soil can become heavily polluted due to the extensive nature of mining and refining activities," he said.

"The truth with the introduction of the new technology is that those young people interested in mining under the community mining programme or those with concessions can now mine without the use of chemicals and achieve high gold recovery too," he said.

The Regional Director of the Environmental Protection Agency, Mr. George Diawouh, commended the intervention by government through the introduction of the new technology that eliminates the use of mercury and other toxic chemicals.

For his part, the President of the Small Scale Miners Association, Mr. Alhassan Abdule Razak, welcomed the innovation and said that the introduction of the new technology would greatly save the environment.

"We will be having discussions with the company in charge of the technology to see how we can have it in all the mining regions of Ghana. The new equipment came with a crusher, a mill, and a smoother," he said.

At the moment, the Minerals Commission has procured some quantities and deployed them to Ellembelle, Tinga, Tarkwa, and Kade, and the intervention has received an overwhelming endorsement from the miners in the sector.