Ghana: Gold Stars Face Kotoko Today

Asante Kotoko's fine start to the season will face a major test today when they confront Bibiani Gold Stars at the Bibiani Dun's Park in a Ghana Premier League (GPL) match week three clash.

Kotoko have leapt to the summit of the league on six points, winning their two opening fixtures but face undefeated Gold Stars who have garnered four points from two games and are showing a lot of promise in their maiden GPL campaign.

Managed by former Kotoko assistant and caretaker coach, Michael Osei, the 'GyeNyame' boys have shown no fear for the big boys who they have impressed against.

A lone goal victory against Berekum Chelsea at Bibiani and a subsequent 1-1 stalemate against Medeama at Tarkwa, means that Coach Osei and his charges mean business.

Coach Osei, who spent two seasons with the Porcupine Warriors, is plotting the downfall of his former side to boost the confidence of his young and inexperienced team for the long and rocky journey ahead.

Consequently he needs his young warriors marshaled by Captain YakubuDziaUllHaqq, Kingsford Boafo, YahayaAdramani, NuhuSule and Kingsford Boafo to deliver a first-rate performance.

The big cause of uneasiness for Coach Osei is that his colleague in charge of Kotoko, Dr Prosper Nartey Ogum,is gradually building a team that keeps fighting until the final whistle.

Ogum would be without influential captain and centre-back Ismail Ganiu, who is in camp with the Black Stars, but he has enough arsenal to grind out a win.

Performances from YusifMubarik, Christopher Nettey, Patrick Asmah,Richmond Lamptey, SalifuMudasiru and man-of-the-moment Isaac Oppong have been commendable and Coach Ogum would not be expecting less.

Meanwhile Brazilian playmaker, Fabio Gama, who is yet to show glimpses of what made him a cult figure for the Porcupine Warriors last season might yet announce his presence with a good showing against the home side.