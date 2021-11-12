Ghana: Good Day Energy Cross Country Set for Nov. 21

The maiden Good Day Energy Cross Country will be held on November 21 at Peduase in the Eastern Region.

Organized by Good Day Energy Drink in collaboration with Citi TV, the 12km competition would bring together both professional long-distance runners and keep-fit enthusiasts.

According to organizers, a total cash prize of GH¢20,000 would be shared among the top three runners for the male and female categories.

The race would be run along the Berekuso-Ashesi University road and end at the Peduase Lodge.

Speaking on the event, the Chief Executive Officer(CEO) for the Ghana Athletics Association(GAA), Bawah Fuseini said, they were excited about the Good Day Energy Cross Country and in full support.

"During the COVID era, it has been quite challenging to organize competitions and athletes have struggled to find competitions so competitions like this are good for us," he said.

He urged participants to visit the Good Day Energy social media accounts on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter (@GoodDayEnergy) to register.