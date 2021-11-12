Ghana/Ethiopia: Black Stars, Ethiopia Draw

The Black Stars of Ghana yesterday surrendered a first-half lead to draw 1-1 in their Qatar FIFA World Cup 2022qualifier with the Walias of Ethiopia in a Group G penultimate qualifier at the Orlando Stadium in South Africa.

Skipper Andre Dede Ayew gave Ghana the lead in the 22nd minute from a free-kick.

It was, however, cancelled by a 72nd-minute strike from Getaneh Kebede as the Ethiopians points tally increased to four and Ghana's to 10 points.

The result put the Black Stars in a very difficult situation, needing a convincing win over South Africa in the final qualifier in Ghana to progress to the last phase of qualifiers.

But that would be subject to the outcome of South Africa versus Zimbabwe encounter played yesterday at press time.

On the 22nd minute mark, Ghana drew first blood through Dede Ayew who expertly converted a free kick for the opener.

Back from recess, the Ethiopians doubled up in empty spaces in the Ghanaian area and pressed for the equalizer.

A 57th-minute error by Kudus Mohammedpresented Amanuel Yohannes's possession and laid a pass to El Gouna FC midfielder, Shemeles Bekele whose long drive rattled the crossbar.

The Ethiopians kept pushing till they had the equaliser in the 72nd minute when a defensive error presented Kebede the chance to blast home the equaliser.