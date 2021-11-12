Ghana: New Structure Announced for National Coaches

The Technical Directorate of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has developed a structure for all national team coaches - both males and females.

The structure which is aimed at improving technical analysis, data keeping and player development, will run from the junior national teams to the home-based senior side, the Black Stars B.

According to an FA statement, Head Coaches of the Black Starlets, Black Maidens, Black Princesses, Black Satellites, Black Meteors, Black Queens and the home-based senior side are to use this perfect template to build a database for the teams, analyse and assess players and monitor their progress and development.

The Directorate also intends to monitor tactical reports from coaches before, during and after matches.

The statement mentioned three thematic areas that are of importance to the Directorate which comprises scouting, pre-match technical report and technical report.

Under the scouting report, the Technical department requires individual reports of players in order to be able to monitor these players scouted, hence requiring the Coaches to provide initial information of the players to monitor and access their growth.

The Pre-match Technical report will inform the Technical Directorate about the layout plan for each match and how a coach would like to approach a match. Each coach is required to furnish the Directorate with details before every match.

The Technical Report will be a post-match report and the Directorate requires that each coach furnishes the office with a similar format after each match. This will assist the Technical Director in giving advice and recommendations to the Coaches.

The move also forms part of the general effort to put together comprehensive data for all national teams and to equip the Coaches with the right Technical information and approach to International games.