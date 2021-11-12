Africa Technovate Awards 2021 Rescheduled

The Africa Technovate Awards and Fair 2021 has been rescheduled from its initial date, November 26 and 27, 2021 to February 2022.

According to a press statement issued by the event organiser, Africa Integrated Development and Communications Consultancies (AIDEC), the change was due to some technical reasons.

"The extension will also allow time for more nominations and all-inclusiveness to ensure that the best across the designated five regions of Africa are identified and recognised. A new date for the event will be announced in due course. Meanwhile, nominations remain open, and a new closing date will be announced," it said.

The Africa Technovate Awards and Fair intend to recognise and reward African technology companies working across the continent that have worked to deliver top-notch creativity and innovations in technology, and also have achieved incredible successes for their companies, clients, and countries.

It also seeks to expose, challenge, and motivate tech companies driving digital solutions and helping Africa stay competitive especially under a fast and transforming digital world.

Managing Director, AIDEC, Ambrose Yennah, speaking at the launch, noted that it has become necessary to recognise these ICT companies and the individuals who are practicing in the sector to encourage them to innovate and develop digital products and solutions capable of reducing the dependency on the developed countries.

"There are a lot of creative people in Ghana and in Africa especially the young ones, but most of them are limited because of capital. That is why this program has included young tech innovators and creators as part of the categories in order to recognise them with plagues, citations and some cash to help them kick start," he said.

He said, "these individuals, companies, and organisations have blazed the trail for several years as well as budding young and innovative tech companies or individuals charting a path for Africa's digital transformation agenda."

The event intends to hold discussions on strategies and tech/digital solutions that will help Africa stay competitive in this fast-changing technological world.

Topics will include, 'Exploring the Nexus between Blockchain Technology and Digital Transformation', 'Unlocking the Digital Economy in Africa, the Role of E-Commerce under AfCFTA', and 'Benchmarking the Digital Transformation Agenda for Africa, the Way Forward.'

The awards have been divided into three, including Sector Awards which cover; Outstanding EdTech Institution of the Year, FinTech Company of the Year, Health /MedTech Company of the Year, Digital Agri-Business of the Year, and Tech Insurance Company of the Year.

The second category, which is the Regional Awards includes Digital Innovation and Creativity Award, Digital Business Transformation Award, Tech Startup Company of the Year, Young Tech Startup Company of the Year, Blossoming Tech Company of the Year, Mature Tech Company of the Year, and Ambitious Tech Company of the Year.