Ghana: Parliament to Probe MMDCEs Confirmation Chaos

The Speaker of Parliament has admitted a private member's motion for the House to constitute a bi-partisan committee to conduct a probe into circumstances that marred the confirmation of some Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executive (MMDCE) nominees in the country.

The committee is to be chaired by a member of the minority.

The notice of motion is captured in the order paper for Wednesday, November 10, 2021.

The Minority Members of Parliament who filed the motion are Odododiodoo Member of Parliament (MP), Edwin NiiLanteVanderpuye, MP for Ho Central, Benjamin Kpodo and MP for Builsa North, Clement Apaak.

The other terms of reference captured in the motion included an enquiry into circumstances leading to the deployment of huge numbers of police and other security personnel in SekyereAfram Plains,Kumawu, Assin South, Cape Coast, Awutu Senya West, Sefwi-Bekwai-Anhwiaso, Juaboso and Shama.

According to the motion, Parliament can also make other recommendations for the consideration of the House.

The MMDCE confirmations in some parts of the country turned chaotic, with violence reported in some cases.

In some areas, journalists were denied access to cover the event, sparking suspicions that the polls were not conducted in a free and fair manner.

The Ghana Police Service months earlier said it had deployed adequate personnel to quell incidents of violence and chaos arising from President Nana AddoDankwaAkufo-Addo's nomination of MMCEs.

The Head of Public Affairs of the Ghana Police Service, ACP KwesiOfori, in an interview said the police service was in full control of the situation and working to ensure that incidents of violence are curtailed.

Even before President Akufo-Addo's MMDCE nominees were announced, various groups staged protests to register their displeasure over the President's choice, which resulted in some arrests.

