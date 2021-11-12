Ghana: President Leaves for France to Attend 75th Anniversary Ceremony of UNESCO

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo left the country yesterday to lead the Ghanaian delegation to attend the 75th anniversary ceremony of the founding of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO).

The President is attending the event at the invitation of UNESCO's Director General, Audrey Azoulay, at the UNESCO headquarters in Paris, France.

The United Nations Charter, which came into effect on November 16, 1945, provided for the creation of a specialised agency in the fields of education and culture, and the President will, on Friday, November 12, 2021 deliver a statement, at the height of the commemoration, on the impact UNESCO has had in Ghana, and what Ghana expects from UNESCO in the coming years.

President Akufo-Addo will from Saturday, November 13, to Saturday, November 20, take a seven-day leave of absence, during which he has accepted an invitation to preside over the panel that will adjudicate a debate in the French Parliament on "The Trial of Progress," on Friday, November 19, 2021.

The President was accompanied by the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Ms Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey; the Minister for Education, Dr Yaw Adutwum; and officials of the Presidency and Foreign Ministry.

The President will return to Ghana on Saturday, November 20, 2021, and in his absence, the Vice President, Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, shall, in accordance with Article 60(8) of the Constitution, act in his stead.