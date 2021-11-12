Ghana: GCB Launches Promo to Reward G-Money Customers, Agents

GCB Bank has launched a promotion to reward customers and agents of its G-Money service.

Dubbed: "G-Money - Be a Gee - Twa Tum," the promotion which would end on March 2022, would have weekly and monthly draws and the winners would take home electrical gadgets.

The ultimate winners - a customer and an agent - who accumulated the highest points at the end of the promotion, would each take home a brand new saloon vehicle.

Speaking at the launch in Accra on Wednesday, the Deputy Managing Director in charge of Finance, Socrates Affram, said the promotion was to reward existing and new customers who used the G-Money service.

He said the customer or agent who accumulates the highest points at the end of the promotion would take a brand new saloon car.

Mr Affram said G-Money was established as the mobile money offering in January 2020, stressing that barely two years since G-Money was launched, the service had registered more than two million subscribers.

"Our ambition is to increase the subscribers on the G-Money to four million in the next six months," the Deputy Managing Director said, adding that the brand was currently known for services such as cash-in, cash-out, deposits, personal to personal transfer, airtime top-up, merchant payment and group services voucher generation, " he said.

"We are very pleased that our individual and corporate customers have acknowledged the value of G-Money products and services and are patronizing it. The growing customer base within this short time also demonstrates GCB's commitment to financial inclusion and leveraging technology to provide convenient, secure and efficient services," he mentioned.

Mr Affram said G-Money had a unique advantage because it was a telecommunication agnostic service that allowed customers to sign up and perform all mobile money transactions irrespective of their mobile network.

"The G-Money service is all-networks compatible, allowing both GCB and non-GCB clients to sign on to it for transactions within the G-Money space and/or across other networks (MTN, AirtelTigo, and Vodafone). Transfers can also be made to all banks in Ghana from a customer's G-Money wallet," said Mr. Affram.

The Deputy Managing Director said G-Money offered financial services on a secure and robust technology platform.

Mr. Affram said the platform had been built with the most resilient of world-class security features and was here to offer numerous value-added products and services to its subscribers.

"Apart from its safety and convenience, G-money also offers very competitive rates on transactions," he noted.

He said service was easily accessible in all the sixteen regions of Ghana and was well delivered by over 24,000 agents and 185 GCB branches nationwide, adding that the bank would soon be facilitating an easier registration which would culminate in self-registration.

"G-Money is poised to take customers to another level in its offer of a plethora of financial and other value-added solutions.

"I encourage all Ghanaians to sign on as this promotion begins and transact to be rewarded with the items on offer," Mr Affram, said.