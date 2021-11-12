Nigeria: Advan Advocates Global Best Practices for Selection Process

The Advertisers Association of Nigeria (ADVAN) has argued that the evaluation and selection process of the ADVAN annual awards, which is in its 10th edition, and scheduled for November 21st, 2021 in Lagos, meet global best practice and standard and can be accepted anywhere in the world.

In a statement signed by the Executive Secretary of ADVAN, Mrs. Ediri Ose-Ediale the awards is the most celebrated event in the nation's marketing communications Industry, and this is because the ADVAN Awards are only presented after a transparent and thorough evaluation process based on laid down best practice parameters.

"The Judging Panel comprises the most respected members of the marketing communications profession. An ADVAN award is not just given, it is earned", she said.

The theme for this year's ADVAN Awards for Marketing Excellence West Africa is "Future Fit Marketing" and the event will be held at Muson Center, Onikan Lagos.

The keynote speaker for the 2021 awards ceremony is Adia Sowho, Chief Marketing Officer MTN Nigeria while Tokologo Phetla -Creator 'Christopher' Artificial Intelligence Software will serve as Special Contributor.

Mrs. Ose-Ediale who announced some of the new categories to include the Indigenous Brand of the year, Legacy Brand of the Year as well as the Marketing Professional of the Year.

According to her, the ADVAN Awards have evolved over the years in response to new developments in marketing theory and practice to reflect the growing appreciation of the critical role of marketing as the vital source of value creation for a business.

"Through the awards, ADVAN promises to highlight the fundamental position marketing holds in business and wealth creation," she added.

Chairman of the Judging Panel for the 2021 edition is Professor Abigail Ogwezzy-Ndisika, Chevening Scholar, Department of Mass Communication, University of Lagos an d members are Mrs Tolulope Medembe, Aster Integrated Marketing Limited, Mr Dolapo Ogunbambo, Media Perspectives, Mr Victor Jolaoso, Nigerite Ltd, Dr. Michael Okolo, School of Media and Communication, Pan-Atlantic University, and Mrs. Angela Ukara-Makinwa, Melvic Gold Communications.

Meanwhile , the body also announce the members of the Planning Committee to include Mr Emmanuel Oriakhi, Marketing Director Nigeria Breweries Plc-Chairman Planning Committee, Ediri Ose-Ediale-Executive Secretary, ADVAN, Mr Ehis Emokhare-ADVAN Publicity Secretary, Mr Obum Okoli-ADVAN Treasurer, Onyinye Nwachukwu-Stanbic IBTC, and Osamienwenfan (Mimi) Edokpolo-Unilever Plc.

Others are Dorcas Mashingil-Guinness Nigeria Plc, Abigail Okala- 7Up Bottling Company, Adeola Ogunlabi-Redstar Express, Abiodun Durosanya-Rite Foods Ltd, Hilda Dimgba -Eko Supreme Resources, Samuel Akinrinmsi-HPZ, Aramide Ayeni-Tolaram Group and Nnnenna Onoh-GSK.

The Categories to be awarded this year include Brand of the year, Peoples Brand of the Year, Marketing Professional of the Year, Innovation, Campaign of the year, Digital & Social Media Marketing, Legacy Brand, Indigenous Brand of the Year, Consumer Promotions, CSR, Experiential Campaign of the Year, New Brand/Brand Extension/Revitalization, Brand Manager of the Year, Future Leader of Marketing and Brand Journalist of the year.

In another development, the Brand of the year category, which is the overall winning category, will be crowed 'Brand of the Year West Africa'