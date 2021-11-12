Nigeria: Boko Haram Releases Yobe Govt Official, One Other After Four Months

The two men were abducted by Boko Haram insurgents on July 24 alongside two Nigerian soldiers along the Maiduguri-Damaturu road.

Boko Haram insurgents have released two men, including a Yobe State government official, who they kidnapped four months ago.

Ali Shehu, aka Mai Lalle, a protocol officer with the state government, and his friend, identified only as Mustapha, were abducted alongside two Nigerian soldiers along the Maiduguri-Damaturu road on July 24.

The insurgents later executed the two soldiers.

The two men were released on Thursday evening amidst speculations that ransom was paid for their release.

A family source who asked not to be named confirmed to PREMIUM TIMES that the two men were reunited with their families on Thursday evening.

"Mai Lalle and Mustapha were freed this evening and are now with their family members. They have to undergo a medical check-up but that will be handled at a confidential level," the source informed.

Asked to confirm the speculation that a huge ransom was paid to the abductors, the source was evasive.

"The most important thing is the fact that they are out of the hands of Boko Haram. My brother, let's pray that this kind of thing does not happen to anyone close to you," the source said.

Friends, family members and colleagues of the government official have been celebrating his release on social media since the news broke Thursday evening.

The state government and the police are yet to make official statements on the development.