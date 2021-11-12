Nigeria: Covid-19 - Edo Reports Backlog of 11 More Deaths Thursday

12 November 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Mariam Ileyemi

The NCDC noted that Nigeria's fatality toll now stands at 2,933.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced that Edo State reported a backlog of 11 more deaths from the COVID-19 pandemic, raising the death toll in the state to 37 in three days.

The centre also disclosed on its Facebook page that the country recorded 53 new infections across eight states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Thursday.

It said Nigeria's fatality toll now stands at 2,933, while the infection toll increased to 212,947.

The centre added that the FCT reported 295 discharged cases, while Kano State reported 16, including community discharges for November 10.

The data raised the total number of discharged cases in the country to 205,000.

Breakdown

The new data revealed that Lagos State, the epicentre of the disease topped the chart with 19 new infections, out of which 10 cases are a backlog for November 10.

The FCT and the two states of Plateau and Rivers reported seven cases each.

Imo State in the South-east reported a backlog of five new cases for November 10, while Kano State in the North-west reported four cases, out of which one is for November 10.

While Zamfara State recorded two cases, Bayelsa and Gombe States reported a single case each.

The NCDC noted that Delta, Edo and Sokoto States reported no cases on Thursday.

