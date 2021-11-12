Nigeria: Two Children Kidnapped At FUT Minna Business Centre - Police

A witness said the gunmen raided the business centre located outside the university campus on Wednesday night.

The police have confirmed that suspected bandits abducted two children from a shop on Wednesday night at the business centre of the Federal University of Technology (FUT), Minna in Niger State.

The police spokesperson in the state, Wasiu Abiodun, said the police and a vigilante group have launched "an aggressive manhunt of the criminals."

Mr Abiodun said one suspect was intercepted and arrested in a stop and search operation at Bakota village, in connection with the incident.

A witness said the gunmen raided the business centre located outside the university campus on Wednesday night and stole foodstuff and other valuables.

A student of FUT Minna, identified simply as Barber, was reportedly killed in the raid but the police did not confirm the incident.

A resident, who declined to be named for security reasons, said the deceased student came out at night to urinate when he was attacked with a cutlass and died Wednesday morning from the injuries.

Other witnesses said the gunmen arrived at the area and escaped through the bush surrounding the university.

Though the incident has created fear in the university community, the authorities of the institution are yet to comment on the incident.