Liberia: Teahjay Dragged to Court for Vehicle

A Liberian female residing in the United States of America has written a formal complaint before Criminal Court "B" against Sinoe County Senator Milton Teahjay, accusing him of deceitfully obtaining her motor vehicle and refusing to turn it over to her.

Based on the complaint filed by Madam Patricia Flomo, Criminal Court "B" Resident Judge Koiboi K. Nuta cited Mr. Teahjay and the complainant, Patricia Flomo, to appear in court Wednesday, 10 November 2021 in the Judge's Chamber.

However the Sinoe Senator did not show up for the meeting at the court, and instead, wrote a communication threatening Judge Nuta with removal from his post.

In the complaint, Madam Flomo, who is visiting Liberia, said she was constrained to take legal action due to Senator Teahjay's action against her.

She narrated that Teahjay had promised to use his legislative immunity to clear her vehicle from the Freeport of Monrovia after she was introduced to him by the lawmaker's brother, Patrick Teahjay who also is a resident of the United States of America.

Madam Patricia Flomo said Senator Teahjay cleared her vehicle in early March this year.

She said she instructed that the vehicle be turned over to her late father, but the Senator allegedly refused to do so.

She alleged that Senator Teahjay had insisted that the car belonged to him.

Further, Madam Flomo said when Senator Teahjay's lawyer, Arthur Johnson was contacted, he arranged a conference wherein she produced all legitimate documents regarding her ownership of the car.

"It will shock you to know that the Senator falsified all the car documents and had it registered in his name," she alleged.

In his response to the court's citation, Teahjay said he acknowledged the citation from the Office of the Judge of Criminal Court "B".

The Communication which is under the signature of Teahjay's Chief of Office Staff informed Judge Nuta that the Legislature is in session and that the citation is in clear contravention of the Senator's immunity as enshrined in Article 42 of the Constitution of Liberia.

"The Senator would also have me inform you for onward information to Judge Nuta that considering the citation, it interfered with and or obstructed the Senator's Legislative duties and responsibilities," Teahjay's office said.

It warned that "Judge Natu could be cited for contempt of the Liberian Senate and removed from office at its next session should he repeat this violation by citing a Senator Sitting in Legislative Session as is provided for by Section 31 of the Legislative Law."