Nigeria: 5,000 Young Africans for Entrepreneurship Programme

13 November 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Muideen Olaniyi

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the founder of the Tony Elumelu Foundation, Mr Tony Elumelu, on the selection of 4,949 young Africans for the 2021 entrepreneurship programme.

The president, in a statement issued Friday by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, lauded Elumelu on his vision in training, mentoring and funding entrepreneurs from the 54 African countries, describing it as "a truly lasting legacy."

He said Nigeria remained very proud of Elumelu, "whose business and philanthropic interests continued to create opportunities for growth and development, not only in Nigeria but Africa as a whole."

