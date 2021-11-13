Nigeria: Moghalu to Soludo - Run an Inclusive Govt to Develop Anambra

13 November 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Saawua Terzungwe

One of the governorship aspirants on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief George Moghalu, has asked the Anambra State governor-elect, Prof Charles Soludo, of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), to run an inclusive government.

Moghalu, who lost at the APC primary ahead of the election, in a congratulatory message to Soludo on Friday, described his victory as a righteous expression of democratic ideals.

Soludo was announced the winner of the election held on 6th and 9th October 2021, by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) having polled 112,229 votes.

Moghalu said: "I believe that the obligation to seek the progress of Anambra State transcends politics.

"As such, we are called to embrace the higher calling of service to humanity so that by collective effort, we can make Anambra State the shining city on a hill.

"I want to encourage Professor Soludo to run an inclusive government and to assure him as he prepares to assume office as governor of Anambra State, that in every effort he makes to better the lives of our people, he will have my full support and utmost goodwill."

