Nigeria: FG Saved N30bn From It Clearance Policy - Nitda

13 November 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Zakariyya Adaramola

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has said the Information Technology (IT) project clearance policy has saved over N30billion for Nigeria and led to high reduction in projects failure.

The director-general of the NITDA, Kashifu Abdullahi, said Friday in Abuja that the Nigeria Data Protection Regulation Initiative had impacted the 'Ease of Doing Business,' cross border data flow, creation of over 3,000 jobs, international recognition, creation of a new sector worth N5.2bn and protection of Nigerians against digital colonialism.

Abdullahi, represented by the agency's Director of e-Government Development and Regulations, Vincent Olatunji, said under the Digital Literacy and Skill Programme of the federal government, over 20,000 Nigerians had been trained and 250,000 enrolled in both the NITDA Academy and digital programmes.

