Nigeria Earns More From Non-Oil Revenue Sources - Osinbajo

Pixabay
U.S. dollars.
13 November 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Zakariyya Adaramola

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said that more revenues are now flowing into the country's treasury from non-oil and gas exports.

He stated this at the Nigerian Society of Chemical Engineers (NSCHE) 51st annual international conference/annual general meeting, with the theme, "Chemical Engineering and the Changing World," in Lagos Friday.

Osinbajo, who was represented by the Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Ogbonnaya Onu, said the federal government had worked tirelessly to ensure that Nigeria achieved full economic diversification and not caught napping as crude oil and gas were no longer the major fuel driving global economies.

He said more technologically advanced countries of the world had switched to clean and renewable energy.

He challenged the Nigerian manufacturing stakeholders to produce almost everything needed in the country that would lead to less export, a stronger naira and economy.

The vice president urged participants to continuously revise their academic curriculum so as to train and prepare chemical engineers for the next decade and century.

