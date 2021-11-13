Nigeria: Nasrda Showcases Indigenous Satellite Projects

The National Space Research and Development Agency (NASRDA) has showcased five quick-win projects that could aid the design and development of indigenous satellites.

The projects, which were researched and designed by the agency's subsidiary, Centre for Satellite Technology Development (CSTD), took six months to design.

The projects included a Tubesat, Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV), Low Frequency Satellite Receiver, Attitude Determination and Control System for Application in Micro-Satellite and S-Band Signal Filtration for a Low Earth Orbit (LEO) Ground Station.

Speaking at the unveiling of the projects in Abuja yesterday, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation, Mr Sunday Edem Akpan, said the country was shifting from resource to knowledge-based economy.

"I am proud that we are demonstrating the context of Executive Order 005 that dwells on developing indigenous content and there is hope for our technology strength," Akpan said.

The Director-General of NASRDA, Dr Halilu Shaba, said the projects would generate spin-offs that could impact the common citizens, noting that most of the components were sourced 98 per cent locally.