Nigeria: DSS Busts Robbery Syndicate Targeting Bank Users in Kano

13 November 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Clement A. Oloyede

The Department of State Services (DSS) has called on Kano residents to be security conscious when moving around with cash, noting that a syndicate of robbers is on the prowl in the commercial city.

The director, Kano command of the DSS, Alhassan Muhammad, made the call Friday while parading three members of the syndicate arrested shortly after robbing a man of his money.

He gave the names of the suspects as Abdulbasit Umar, 30; Abubakar Sulaiman, 38; and Ya'u Abubakar, 32, all of whom had earlier been convicted of a similar offence.

Muhammad explained that the syndicate normally loitered around commercial banks from 9am to 4pm on a daily basis looking for individuals that go into banks to withdraw money, then trail them to a place where they would be robbed.

He said that on November 2, the suspects trailed their victim, who had just withdrawn N500,000 from a bank, but ran out of luck when operatives of the command arrested them while they were fleeing the scene of the crime.

He added that two vehicles and the stolen money were recovered from them.

