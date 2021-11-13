Nigeria: Soludo Receives Certificate of Return, Promises Not to Disappoint

The Anambra State Governor-elect, Prof Chukwuma Soludo and the Deputy Governor-elect, Dr Onyeka Ibezim, Friday received their certificates of return from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The certificates were presented by INEC's National Commissioner supervising Anambra, Mr Festus Okoye, at the state headquarters of the commission in Awka, Anambra State.

Soludo, a former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, won the November 6 election polling 112,229 votes to beat his closest rival, Valentine Ozigbo of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who scored 53,807 votes.

Senator Andy Uba of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who came third, secured 43,285 votes while Senator Ifeanyi Ubah of the Young Progressive Party (YPP) polled 21,261 votes to come fourth.

After receiving the certificate of return, Soludo assured that he would build the state to be a pride of every Anambra person and Ndigbo.