Nigeria: Anambra - Cdd Urges Stakeholders to Replicate Experience in Future Polls

13 November 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Abbas Jimoh

The Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD) has said the just concluded governorship election in Anambra State is satisfactory, and therefore, calls for the experience to be replicated in future elections.

This is contained in the organisation's post-election analysis report on the just concluded election, signed by its director, Idayat Hassan Friday in Abuja.

The report stated that though there were pockets of logistic challenge and technical glitches, it didn't impact on the overall outcome of the result and the credibility of the process.

Noting that the Bimodal Voters Accreditation System (BVAS) malfunctioned during the November 6 election and later picked in the supplementary election held in Ihiala Local Government Area on Tuesday, the CDD stated that it was important for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to address the hiccups with the device, strengthen the infrastructure supporting the system and further expose its members of staff to improved technical training.

The Centre noted that it was important for the INEC to improve the pace of transmission of election results to its viewing portal to assure stakeholders of the integrity of the process.

"We call on the federal government to take urgent measures to address worsening insecurity in the build-up to the 2023 elections, as this has clear implications on voter turnout," the CDD added.

