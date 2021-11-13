Nigeria: FG Begins Sale of New Housing Units in 34 States, FCT

13 November 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Faruk Shuaibu

The federal government has commenced the sale of new housing units under the first phase of the National Housing Programme (NPH).

The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, during the launch Friday in Abuja, disclosed that each housing unit would be purchased through the NHP portal to enable the process to be free from corruption and ensure adequate monitoring for accountability.

Fashola said the over 5,000 houses in various units were available in 34 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), excluding Lagos and Rivers states, adding that the federal government was not able to secure land in the two states.

He said the projects had contributed to the economy of the country as the buildings were carried out by local firms, using local products.

He added that ownership for the houses could be done through one-off payment, mortgages, as well as rent-to-own.

