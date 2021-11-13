Mauritius: European Union Delegation Meets Prime Minister

press release

A European Union (EU) delegation, headed by the Ambassador of the European Union to the Republic of Mauritius and Seychelles, Mr Vincent Degert, met, this afternoon, the Prime Minister, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, at the New Treasury building, in Port Louis.

In a statement following the meeting, Ambassador Degert highlighted that the meeting with the Prime Minister aimed at briefing the latter about the outcomes of the 8th Political Dialogue between Mauritius and the EU which was held yesterday at Labourdonnais Hotel, Caudan.

He underscored that the COVID-19 was at the heart of discussions with the Prime Minister as Mauritius is facing the same problem as Europe, with on one hand the rise in positive COVID-19 cases and on the other keeping the economy active and running.

Ambassador Degert also reiterated EU's support to Mauritius as far as economic and commercial activities are concerned, and dwelt on the positive commercial and investment relations between Mauritius and the EU.

Furthermore, he underlined that discussions also focused on climate change and how the exchange of technology and knowledge between Mauritius and the EU can be beneficial in this area. Mr Degert also appealed to the support of Mauritius for the 'legal finish' should pirates or drug dealers be caught at sea, so that they can be judged and sentenced.

Other matters discussed concerned: the blue economy and renewal of fishing licenses and fishing agreements; multilateralism; and maritime security in the Indian Ocean.

In addition, Ambassador Degert indicated the importance of in strengthening the laws for child protection, adoption matters and gender equality, and commended Mauritius for the progress made in relation thereto.