Tunisia: Covid-19 - Over 27 Thousand Jabs Administered On Nov.12

Tunis/Tunisia — 27,360 COVID-19 vaccine shots (9,852 first shots, 7,237 boosters, 10,181 third doses and 90 travel shots) were administered on November 12, the Health Ministry said on Friday evening.

As such, a total of 9,791,690 jabs were administered till November 12, including 5,802,387 first shots, 3,732,745 boosters, 243,348 third doses and 13,210 travel shots, the ministry specified.

The number of fully vaccinated people reached 4,745,923 on this date, including 3,732,745 who got two doses and 1,013,178 who received one shot as the J&J/Janssen vaccine requires a single dose or they had previously contracted the virus.

The overall number of people who registered to book vaccination appointments on Evax.tn hit 6,864,676 on November 12.