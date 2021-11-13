South Africa: President to Address Opening Session of Intra Africa Trade Fair 2021

press release

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Monday, 15 November 2021, deliver the keynote address at the opening session of the Intra African Trade Fair 2021 (IATF2021).

The event will take place at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre in Durban and the opening session will commence at 08h00.

The IATF2021 is a trade show that provides a platform for linking international buyers, sellers and investors as well as allowing for participants and visitors to profile and share market information and investment opportunities in support of intra-African trade and the economic integration of the continent.

Hosted by the South African government in conjunction with African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), IATF2021 takes place from 15 to 21 November with the theme focussing on the newly-launched African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

The free trade area is an African Union initiative that creates a single continental market for goods and services, with free movement of business persons and investments.

The Trade Fair is expected to draw more than 10 000 visitors and buyers with more than 80 South African companies, supported by government, having an opportunity to showcase their products and services.

The IATF2021 will include more than 1 000 exhibitors from across Africa showcasing their goods and services.

The seven-day exhibition includes a packed programme of conference sessions featuring key leading African and international thought leaders and experts.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Trade By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Trade Fair will provide a unique and valuable platform for the South African businesses to access an integrated African market of over 1.2 billion people with a Gross Domestic Product of over US$2.5 trillion created under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

The Trade Fair offers South Africa an opportunity to profile and market proudly South African goods and services, build lasting networks and establish collaborations that will increase South Africa's goods and services exports into the continent and position South Africa as the partner of choice.

South Africa will leverage the Trade Fair to highlight the best of local manufacturing capabilities in, among others, the agriculture and agro-processing sector; automotive; construction and infrastructure development; consumer goods; energy and power; engineering; footwear; leather and textiles heavy Industries and light manufacturing; health care and pharmaceuticals; Information and Communication Technology and Innovation; logistics; and mining sectors.

Members of the media who are planning to cover the Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF2021) should register by clicking on this link: https://www.intrafricantradefair.com/en/user/register

For any registration queries, please contact evashnee.naidu@reedexpoafrica.co.za.