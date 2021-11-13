Zimbabwe: Ckrowd, Earground Sign MOU to Boost Africa's Creative Economy

AFRICA's desired content streaming platform, Ckrowd, Thursday signed a Mutual of Understanding with Zimbabwe's award winning media platform earGROUND to boost Africa's creative economy and global position.

In a statement, Ckrowd said it seeks to boost Africa's entertainment content by partnering with outstanding vocalist from Zimbabwe to come up with a fresh sound that will appeal to global consumers.

"Zimbabwe has many famed artists, such as Jah Prayzah, Winky D, Tamy Moyo, Nutty O, Andy Muridzo, Janet Manyowa, Freeman HKD, JoyRukanza, Seh Calaz, ProBeatz, Mambo Dhuterere, Ammara Brown, and this partnership will further support a greater African integration also at a cultural and creative level between West and South and this will create a fresh new sound and style that will appeal to African and global consumers of African music across the world," Ckrowd wrote.

Ckrowd also said the joint venture will enable artist from the south to travel to the west to embrace the creative cultural exchange and also to build relations with their fellow counter parts from the West for good content creativity.

"This joint venture will also produce a first in the world of intra-African culture, with the establishment of professional creative industry tours, where creative from Southern Africa can travel to West Africa to meet their fellow counterparts to fully embrace the creative cultural exchange and diversity in style of work, production, and modus operandi," said Ckrowd in a statement.

The duo will forge an exclusive deal where earGROUND digital magazine will provide Nigeria with exclusive content in a bid to promote the music industry, exchange of cultural traits and to extend Southern music to the western market.

"Ckrowd & earGROUND will also forge an exclusive media relationship, where the earGROUND digital magazine will work in synergy to provide the Nigerian market with the latest news, playlist and trends across West Africa... ," Ckrowd added.

Commenting on the MoU, the Chief Executive Officer of Ckrowd, Adebayo Kayode said the deal between Ckrowd and earGROUND is going to a success and will benefit Africa economically.

"This MoU and our working relationship with earGROUND are the beginning of a greater integration across the creative and business industry of the different region of Africa. It will bring commercial success to Africans and Afro-Diasporans alike," said Kayode.

The comoany earGROUND is a media platform for creatives, which amplifies new voices and new artistic talents.