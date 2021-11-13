Eritrea: Press Statement - Eritrea Deplores Illicit and Immoral Us Sanctions

13 November 2021
Shabait.com (Asmara)
document

The US Administration has declared seemingly new, unwarranted, "sanctions" on Eritrea as a continuation of its misguided and hostile policy.

This unilateral sanction, that shifts blame to and scapegoats Eritrea on the basis of spurious allegations, is in contravention of international law, and constitutes a flagrant breach of the sovereignty, independence and liberation of peoples and nations.

Its transparent aim is to obstruct enduring solutions that promote sustainable stability in the Horn of Africa in general and Ethiopia in particular and to stoke and perpetuate a vicious cycle of chaos that it will then manage.

The cynical act is rationalized through the fabrication of baseless allegations amplified incessantly by pliable media outlets. Sadly, the disingenuous pattern invariably revolves around leveling bogus and unilateral accusations that are corroborated by paid and coached "witnesses" to rationalize and impose unlawful sanctions.

That the primary aim of the illicit and immoral sanctions is to inculcate suffering and starvation on the population so as to induce political unrest and instability is patently clear. But adding insult to injury, its architects unabashedly maintain that "the sanctions are not aimed at harming the Eritrean people". No one can really be deceived by these crocodile tears.

The people and Government of Eritrea deplore, in letter and spirit, the illicit and unilateral "sanctions". They urge all peace and justice loving, sovereign and independent peoples and forces, to lend their support to Eritrea.

Ministry of Information

Asmara

13 November 2021

Read the original article on Shabait.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X