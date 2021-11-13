Sudan: Detained Activists On Hunger Strike in Sudan's El Gezira

Was Madani / El Obeid / Singa / ED Damer / Khartoum — A number of political detainees in Wad Madani, capital of El Gezira, began a hunger strike on Sunday in protest against the abuse they are facing in prison. Detentions of activists continue. The governor of River Nile state is still under house arrest. In El Obeid, North Kordofan, dozens of protesters have been detained. The ambassadors of the USA, the UK, and Norway have lauded the Sudanese for their perseverance in defending their democratic rights.

In a press statement yesterday, the Forces for Freedom and Change in Wad Madani hold the El Gezira authorities responsible for the safety of a number of detainees "headed by two teachers, Abdallah El Hasan and Samer Salah, in a civilian prison in Wad Madani" who embarked on a hunger strike three days ago because of ill-treatment.

In Khartoum, Asharq Al Awsat newspaper correspondent Ahmed Younes was summoned by Awad Abdelazeem, the recently appointed secretary-general of the National Press and Publications Council, because of a report published by the newspaper about the reappointment of Islamists on leadership positions in Sudan's civil service.

Yesterday, about 50 dismissed employees allegedly affiliated with the ousted regime of dictator Omar Al Bashir of the Central Bank of Sudan were reinstated as well.

More people detained

On Tuesday, the authorities of North Kordofan broke up a demonstration organised by the resistance committees of El Obeid at the city's Grand Market, with tear gas and excessive violence.

The El Obeid Resistance Committees Coordination said in a press statement yesterday that the authorities detained at least 14 demonstrators. They as well held a number of people participating in a protest vigil in front of the El Obeid central police station.

The statement also referred to "the brutal assault" of a woman member of the Sudan Doctors Central Committee before she was detained.

The Resistance Committees Coordination further denounced the shaving of the hair* of its members who were detained earlier.

In Singa, capital of Sennar, an armed force from Military Intelligence held Mohamed El Khatem, a prosecutor working for the Empowerment Removal Committee** for four hours in solitary confinement on Monday.

After his release, El Khatem said the detention was meant to threaten him if he would continue his work.

House arrest

The family of Amna El Mekki, Governor of River Nile state, reported that she has been under house arrest in Ed Damer since October 25.

Lawyer El Mutasim El Haj told Radio Dabanga's Sudan Today programme that a heavy security force is stationed in front of her house that prohibits visits from her family and acquaintances or any other party.

'Bravery'

The ambassadors of the Sudan Troika (Norway, the USA and the UK) met with Lt Gen Abdelfattah El Burhan yesterday. They "underscored the need for restoration of the Constitutional Document, and of Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok to office, as the basis for discussion on how to achieve a civil-military partnership and a civilian-led transitional government".

In a statement following the meeting with the coup leader, the ambassadors warned against any unilateral action. They further praised "the remarkable bravery and consistency" of the Sudanese people in defending their democratic rights.

* Members of the Rapid Support Forces government militia often shave the hair of (young) men to punish and humiliate them.

** The full name of the committee is the Committee for Dismantling the June 30 1989 Regime, Removal of Empowerment and Corruption and Recovery of Public Funds. It was established by the government of Abdallah Hamdok in November 2019 with the aim to purge Sudan of the remnants of the ousted regime of dictator Omar Al Bashir (1989-2019). Empowerment (tamkin) is the term with which the Al Bashir government supported its affiliates by granting them far-going privileges, including government functions, the setting-up of various companies, and tax exemptions.