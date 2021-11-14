Kenya: TSC Transfers Martha Omollo a Day After She Called for Change of Medical Insurance Scheme

The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has transferred the spokesperson of the Teachers Pressure Group (TPG), Ms Martha Omollo, from Nairobi to Trans Nzoia County, a day after she called for the revocation of tutors' medical insurance under Aon Minet.

TPG, according to her, fills a vacuum left by the Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut) in fighting for the welfare of tutors.

Speaking to the Sunday Nation yesterday, Ms Omollo said the transfer is malicious and meant to intimidate and silence her and other teachers from speaking against the frustrations teachers are facing under the medical cover and other injustices being introduced by the TSC.

"On Friday I received a call from TSC Nairobi County director through my headteacher who told me that I should be cautious of what I speak to the media and that any issues I have I should go through the teachers' unions," she said.

And at around 4pm, Ms Omollo said an official from TSC head office drove to the school and handed her the transfer letter that directs her to start clearing from the school immediately.

"To my surprise, the head teacher seemed to have been informed about my transfer as he had already typed and signed a release letter from the school, which he also handed it to me," recounted Ms Omollo.

In the letter signed by a TSC official, Mr Fredrick Mwaniki on behalf of the commission's CEO Nancy Macharia, Ms Omollo was directed to report to the Trans Nzoia TSC county director by Monday.

"The commission has decided that you be transferred from Nairobi to Trans Nzoia County with effect from November 15 to teach all subjects," reads the letter dated November 12.

Ms Macharia also directed the Nairobi TSC director to inform the commission's head office on the date she is released from the region.

She said the time of her release should not take more than 14 days.

Ms Macharia further directed the Trans-Nzoia TSC director to inform the commission's head office on the date Ms Omollo will report on duty.

"Please note that it is an offence to leave your present station and join another without formally being released in writing as stipulated in the TSC Code of Regulation for teachers," reads the letter.

Mr Wilson Irungu, who is Mowlem Supaloaf Primary School head teacher, where Ms Omollo was teaching four subjects, confirmed the transfer and thanked her for the service she had offered to the institution.

"I wish to confirm Martha Menya Omollo has been released from Mowlem Supaloaf Primary School from today November 12 forthwith. I wish to thank you for the service you have rendered to the institution," read Mr Irungu's letter dated November 12.

Ms Omollo told the Sunday Nation that when she asked about the reason for her transfer, the TSC official said "the commission is treating your transfer like any other".

After receiving the letter, Ms Omollo said she asked about her disturbance allowance, which is supposed to equal her salary, but the official was non-committal.

"I have decided to report to the commission's Trans Nzoia office on Monday to be send to the school I am supposed to teach, but after that I will move to court because that decision was made out of malice," said Ms Omollo.

Ms Macharia did not respond to the Sunday Nation's call or an SMS send to her mobile number on the issue.

Ms Omollo said when a teacher is transferred, a letter is send to the county TSC director, then to the sub-county director and then to the head teacher who hands over the letter.

She added that the process does not happened in a day as it was for her case.

"I have already instructed my lawyer to take up the matter," said Ms Omollo.

The TPG had called for the revocation of the AON Minet medical cover saying teachers are being frustrated when seeking treatment.

The group has also been pushing for tutors to resist the Teacher Professional Development Programme. A week ago, Ms Omollo was summoned by the TSC and was directed to retract the call for teachers resist the TPD.