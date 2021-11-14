Tanzania: 'Blue Economy Needs Push to Fight Poverty'

More innovative exchanges, scientific collaboration and research studies on blue economy intervention are needed to fight poverty and improve sustainable livelihoods of coastal communities.

This was said recently by the Principal Secretary of Ministry of the Ministry of Blue Economy and Fisheries, Zanzibar, Dr Aboud Jumbe on the workshop organised by International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) on Blue Economy and Seascape Government with the agenda of Blue Economy Symposium.

He said blue economy development needs climate environmental and communication strategies to achieve the goals on climate change especially in coastal areas.

"This Blue Economy Symposium brings us back to the table to engage the linkages between biodiversity conservation and Blue Economy. It also re-aligns our desire to unlock opportunities in blue economy, while addressing Ocean governance," said Dr Jumbe.

He said the symposium opened a new window of cooperation and partnership in transforming the blue economy agenda.

Dr Jumbe said that the symposium will provide a greater opportunity for minds, showcasing of experiences, sharing of expertise, and opening of a regional and a global dialogue on blue economy value chains and Ocean for development.

"It gives us a chance to ask ourselves where we are in terms of our blue economy agenda and where we are headed in terms of pathways," Dr Jumbe said.

He further said it is the time to transform the livelihoods of the communities from ocean-based activities by investing in the ocean economy.

Elaborating, he said the focus of the President's Post Covid-19 Recovery "Empowerment Fund" for Zanzibar is on the blue economy. The IMF Fund will have a greater role to play to stimulate the local economy and support island communities in addressing sustainable development goals and blue economy.

Either he said they must find ways to increase the economic benefits of the people through sustainable management of fisheries, aquaculture and tourism.

"We must increase scientific knowledge, develop research capacity in order to improve ocean health and to enhance marine biodiversity. We should focus on providing access for small-scale artisanal fishers to marine resources and markets," said Dr Jumbe

On his part, IUCN Regional Director for Eastern and Southern Africa, Luther Anukur said the two days' workshop aims to promote synergies for collective action amongst different stakeholders as well as improve understanding on the linkages between biodiversity conservation and a sustainable blue economy.

"IUCN believes equitable partnerships and the inclusion of local communities are key to achieving a sustainable blue economy," said Anukur.