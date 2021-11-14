Nigeria: Obasanjo to Lead Soccer Squad Against Nigeria's Ex-Internationals

14 November 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Dimeji Kayode-Adedeji

The former president will serve as captain of his side against an opposition team that includes Jay Jay Okocha and Nwankwo Kanu.

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo will lead a soccer squad against Nigeria's ex-internationals on Sunday at the Moshood Abiola International Stadium in Abeokuta.

The free novelty match which is part of the Olusegun Obasanjo Foundation's celebration of World Diabetes Day will kick off 3 p.m., with Mr Obasanjo, 84, as captain of his team.

He will face former Green Eagles Captain, Segun Odegbami, who will lead a team including Austin Jay Jay Okocha, Kanu Nwankwo, and Mutiu Adepoju among others.

Mr Obasanjo's team, known as OBJ All Stars, is said to have embarked on training ahead of the event and is determined to defeat the ex-internationals at all cost.

Other activities slated by the Foundation as part of the World Diabetes Day include a free medical care and screening to hold from 9 a.m. at the car park of the marque of Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, Abeokuta.

The ceremony will be rounded off with a dinner by 7 p.m. at Marque events centre of Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The World Diabetes Day is a global awareness campaign focused on diabetes mellitus and is marked on November 14 every year.

The theme for this year's event is 'Access to Diabetes Care: If not now, when?'

