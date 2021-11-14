Algeria: President Tebboune Receives South-African Minister of International Relations, Cooperation

ALGIERS-President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, received Saturday South-African Minister of International Relations, Cooperation Naledi Pandor, who is on an official visit to Algeria, said the Presidency of the Republic in a communiqué.

"The close and secular historical relations between the two friendly countries were the center of this meeting, in addition to the need of promoting cooperation in several fields," said the source.

"During this meeting, President Tebboune and South-African Minister have agreed on the various regional and international challenges and issues, particularly with regard to the Palestinian and Sahrawi causes," the source concluded.