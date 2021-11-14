Algeria: President Tebboune Receives South-African Minister of International Relations, Cooperation

13 November 2021
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

ALGIERS-President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, received Saturday South-African Minister of International Relations, Cooperation Naledi Pandor, who is on an official visit to Algeria, said the Presidency of the Republic in a communiqué.

"The close and secular historical relations between the two friendly countries were the center of this meeting, in addition to the need of promoting cooperation in several fields," said the source.

"During this meeting, President Tebboune and South-African Minister have agreed on the various regional and international challenges and issues, particularly with regard to the Palestinian and Sahrawi causes," the source concluded.

Read the original article on Algerie Presse Service.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Algerie Presse Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X