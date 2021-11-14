Angola: Covid-19 - Angola Reports 156 Recoveries, 24 New Cases

13 November 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The health authorities announced, this Saturday, the recovery of 156 patients, 24 new cases and 1 death.

Among the recovered patients, 150 reside in Zaire, 4 in Luanda and 2 in Huíla.

According to the daily bulletin, among the new cases, 13 were diagnosed in Luanda and 11 in Cabinda.

With ages ranging from 7 to 75 years old, the list is composed of 20 male and 4 female patients.

In the last 24 hours, the laboratories processed 2,669 samples by RT-PCR, with a daily positivity rate of 0.9 percent.

The death was registered in Luanda.

Angola has 64,899 confirmed cases, of which 1,727 deaths, 61,666 recovered and 1,506 active. Of the active cases, 4 are critical, 4 severe, 10 moderate, 19 mild and 1,469 asymptomatic.

At treatment centers, 37 patients are hospitalized, while 83 citizens are serving institutional quarantine and 96 contacts of positive cases are under medical surveillance.

