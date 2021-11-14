Angola: Construction of New Mbanza Congo Airport to Start Soon

Luanda — The new airport of Mbanza Congo, capital of Zaire province, will soon start to be built in the commune of Nkiende II, following the public tender launched in 2019, in light of Presidential Decree 139/19 of July, Sociedade Gestora de Aeroportos (SGA) said today.

The contract, awarded to Sinohydro Corporation Limitada - Surcusal Angola, includes modern infrastructure, services and high-level equipment, resulting in an airport unit with capacity to receive 600 passengers, from the departure and arrival terminals.

According to the president of the Executive Committee (ECC) of SGA, Nataniel Domingos, the new airport will have international characteristics, with parking for two Boeing 737 aircraft, as well as for two light aircraft at the same time.