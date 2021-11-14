Angola: Construction of New Mbanza Congo Airport to Start Soon

13 November 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The new airport of Mbanza Congo, capital of Zaire province, will soon start to be built in the commune of Nkiende II, following the public tender launched in 2019, in light of Presidential Decree 139/19 of July, Sociedade Gestora de Aeroportos (SGA) said today.

The contract, awarded to Sinohydro Corporation Limitada - Surcusal Angola, includes modern infrastructure, services and high-level equipment, resulting in an airport unit with capacity to receive 600 passengers, from the departure and arrival terminals.

According to the president of the Executive Committee (ECC) of SGA, Nataniel Domingos, the new airport will have international characteristics, with parking for two Boeing 737 aircraft, as well as for two light aircraft at the same time.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X