Egypt: PM - Sisi Instructs Govt to Give Big Boost to Development Projects in Suez

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi has directed the government to give a big boost to development projects in Suez to catch up with other state governorates, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli said.

Madbouli made the remarks on Saturday 13/11/2021 during a news briefing following an inspection tour to follow up the progress of ongoing development projects in the canal governorate, accompanied by a number of ministers and state officials concerned.

"The average Egyptian citizen is Suez used to complain that governorate was not receiving adequate attention from the government," Madbouli said.

He added that "the governorate was oftentimes compared with neighboring Suez Canal governorates," noting that he had been closely following up on the major development projects in the governorate with the governor of Suez over the past three years.

Madbouli shed light on the prominent projects he inspected today, especially the" Zarb 1" and "Zarb 2" wastewater treatment plants whose total capacity exceeds 125,000 cubic meters per day.

He also touched upon the "Housing for All Egyptians" project, which is expected to offer up to 25,000 housing units in the canal governorate, as part of a presidential initiative to improve provincial capitals.

The premier also talked about the New Suez City project whose first phase is already in full swing to offer decent housing for the governorate residents.