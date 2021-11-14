Morocco: Covid-19 - Morocco Strengthens Control Mechanism for Access to Territory

13 November 2021
Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Rabat — Moroccan authorities have decided to strengthen control mechanism for access to the national territory, the COVID-19 Follow-up Interministerial Committee announced in a statement released on Saturday.

This decision comes in order to preserve the Kingdom's achievements in the fight against COVID-19, in the framework of preventive measures imposed by the increase marked by the increase in cases of contamination in the European neighborhood of the Kingdom, said the Committee.

Thus, and in addition to the mandatory Health Pass and negative PCR tests for people from countries on List B, a double check, by thermal cameras, electronic thermometers and by antigenic tests will be conducted upon arrival in Morocco.

For this purpose, medical teams composed of several doctors will be deployed in all ports and airports in the Kingdom, the same source said.

The statement also said that any passenger tested positive on arrival in Morocco will not be allowed to enter the national territory and must return immediately to the country of origin at the expense of the airline or shipping company. This, however, does not apply to people with permanent residence in Morocco.

