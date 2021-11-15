Africa: Explainer - What Are Vulnerable Countries Fighting for At the COP26 Climate Summit?

analysis

Glasgow — As negotiators haggle over a draft deal and the talks run overtime, vulnerable countries say issues from funding for climate "loss and damage" to phasing out fossil fuels are key

As the two-week COP26 climate talks ran over into Saturday, with some key issues still to iron out, developing countries were battling for more progress on issues that could mean life or death for their people.

Those include deeper emissions cuts by major polluters, moving to end the use of fossil fuels, and more finance to help poorer nations adopt clean energy, adapt to a warmer planet and deal with the losses and damage they incur when hit by extreme weather and rising seas.

A new draft text for a Glasgow deal was released on Saturday morning, and will be discussed further during the day before being finalised and adopted by the 193 nations present.

But the revised version still does not meet vulnerable nations' expectations for a big increase in funding to help them cope better with spiralling climate impacts, such as worsening floods, droughts and storms.

"The latest text from COP26 is a slap in the face for those who are already dealing with the devastating impacts of the climate crisis," said Teresa Anderson, climate policy lead for ActionAid International.

"It still does nothing to provide a single penny to support indigenous communities, farmers, women and girls to recover and rebuild after climate disasters," she added in a statement.

Here is a rundown of some key elements of the deal sought by poorer countries on the frontlines of global warming, from Africa to Asia and the Caribbean:

LOSS AND DAMAGE FINANCE

A group of developing countries known as the G77 and China have tabled a proposal in Glasgow for a new funding facility to help them deal with the "loss and damage" already hitting them at 1.1 degrees Celsius of global warming.

On Friday, low-lying Pacific island nations such as the Marshall Islands and Tuvalu called strongly for such a mechanism to be established.

They say they need the money for responses such as relocating villagers away from flood-prone shores, as seas creep higher and cyclones become more ferocious as ocean temperatures rise.

But such a facility has not made it into the draft deal for the COP26 talks, something that aid agency Oxfam said was of "deep concern".

The draft text Saturday called instead for the establishment of a "dialogue... to discuss the arrangements for the funding of activities to avert, minimise and address loss and damage".

Anderson and other experts richer countries in Glasgow have finally given the issue of loss and damage higher prominence than in the past, perhaps because they too are now suffering greater climate change impacts.

Yet some high-emitting industrialised countries, including the United States, do not want to see separate funding channels for "loss and damage" established, which could potentially increase their financial obligations.

Other ideas to pay such costs include a tax on fossil fuel sales or aviation.

ADAPTATION FINANCE

In the run-up to the COP26 talks, the U.N. Secretary General and developing countries called for a major increase in funding to help at-risk communities bolster their defences against climate change and protect their homes, crops and sources of income against wilder weather and higher oceans.

That call came amid disappointment that a goal for donor governments to raise $100 billion a year by 2020 to help poorer nations adopt green energy and adapt to climate impacts was missed, and now may not be met until 2023.

At the Glasgow conference, a range of wealthy governments did step up with new pledges - totalling more than $765 million - for two key U.N.-backed funds that help vulnerable nations adapt to climate change.

But finance to pay for adaptation - at about $20 billion a year - remains far below the annual $70 billion developing countries are estimated to need now, the United Nations said this month.

By 2030, the annual need for finance could rise to $300 billion, it said.

In the Paris Agreement, governments said they would aim for a balance between international funding for emissions reductions and adaptation in vulnerable countries.

But so far only about a quarter of that climate finance goes to programmes to boost resilience with things like installing early warning systems for storms and floods, planting mangroves in coastal areas and adopting drought-tolerant crops.

The draft COP26 deal "urges" developed countries to "at least double their collective provision of climate finance for adaptation" to developing country nations from 2019 levels by 2025, "in the context of achieving a balance between mitigation and adaptation".

That essentially translates into adaptation funding of $40 billion a year by 2025, a level unlikely to be sufficient to meet growing needs by mid-decade.

PHASING OUT FOSSIL FUELS

For the first time, a formal decision at the U.N. climate talks is likely to include direct reference to phasing out fossil fossils - something not mentioned in the 2015 Paris Agreement.

On Saturday, language in the draft text called for countries to accelerate "efforts towards the phase-out of unabated coal power and inefficient fossil fuel subsidies, recognizing the need for support towards a just transition".

The addition of a reference to assistance for a "just transition" - to cushion impacts of switching from fossil fuels for high-carbon-energy countries and workers in coal, oil and gas industries - is intended to placate countries like China and Saudi Arabia.

They have pushed back against language calling for an end to fossil fuel subsidies - and are likely to keep doing so, raising questions over whether it will remain in the final COP26 deal.

Greenpeace International Executive Director Jennifer Morgan described the new line on fossil fuels as "a breakthrough".

"It's a bridgehead and we have to fight like hell to keep it in there and have it strengthened," she added.

But she warned that Saturday's discussions "could witness a defining moment with a clutch of countries seeking to strike that line from the deal."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Climate Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

KEEPING 1.5C ALIVE

The COP26 draft deal recognises that the impacts of climate change will be much less harsh at a global temperature increase of 1.5C above preindustrial times - the more ambitious goal of the Paris Agreement - compared with 2C, and resolves to pursue efforts to limit warming to 1.5C.

To that end - because current emissions-cutting targets for 2030 put the planet on track for a rise of 2.4C - the draft deal asks all countries to by the end of 2022 revisit and strengthen the 2030 targets in their national climate action plans to align with the Paris Agreement temperature goal.

Some developing countries had wanted stronger language to make clear the biggest-emitting economies should make most of these changes.

For now, the text says only that the updates should be made "taking into account different national circumstances", which may not be enough to reassure small emitters they will not bear the burden.

The draft deal also includes a provision for annual analysis of progress on reducing emissions in line with what scientists say is needed to keep to 1.5C - a 45% drop from 2010 levels by 2030.

Projections based on current plans still see emissions rising by the end of the decade.

The biggest question at the end of the COP26 summit will be whether enough has been done to fulfill the conference's stated aim of keeping the 1.5C goal "alive" - that will likely be both difficult to judge and hotly disputed for some time to come.