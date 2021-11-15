Nigerian Govt Tackles American NGO Over Allegation of Sponsoring Terrorism

Your allegation of terrorism sponsorship a disgusting distraction, FG replies GATE.

The Nigerian government has described the allegation by Global Advocates for Terrorism Eradication (GATE) that its officials are sponsors of terrorism, as a disgusting distraction.

This is contained in a statement on Sunday by the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed.

Mr Mohammed said that the allegation by the U.S-based non-profit organisation was orchestrated by those seeking to weaken the ongoing massive onslaught against terrorists and bandits in the country.

He said the so-called GATE "is a pesky irritant that should be ignored, especially because it is as confused as it is irresponsible".

"This organisation called GATE is not even worth the ink with which its name is written.

"How can a serious organisation accuse a government that is tackling the twin evil of terrorism and banditry with uncommon determination of sponsoring terrorism?

"Is it not curious that this organisation has chosen this particular time, when terrorists are either surrendering in droves or running helter-skelter, as a result of a renewed offensive against them by the military, to orchestrate a distraction?

"What could be GATE's motive if not to weaken the fight against terror and banditry?

"GATE and its sponsors should be thoroughly ashamed of themselves and should quit trying to distract our gallant troops who are doing

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria NGO By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

everything possible, including making the supreme sacrifice, to keep our country safe," the minister said.

Mr Mohammed said the fact that GATE, in making its absurd allegation, relied on the words of a thoroughly-discredited, fake-news-peddling former Nigerian Navy intelligence officer has shown the hollowness of its allegation.

"In the fight against terrorism, Nigeria has availed itself creditably by tackling home-grown terrorists with links to global errorist organisations.

"We make bold to say that no administration in Nigeria has risen to the challenge of terrorism like the Buhari Administration has done.

"The acquisition of a myriad of platforms, the boost to the morale of our fighting forces and the leadership provided by President Muhammadu Buhari have combined to put our gallant troops in good stead.

"These have also helped the troops to frontally confront and put on the run the terrorists. Fittingly, Nigeria's efforts at tackling terrorism have been hailed globally.

"What our gallant men and women need at this time is the support, encouragement and prayers of all, not the distracting antics of a

relevance-seeking, feckless organisation masquerading as a terrorism

eradication advocate," he said.

(NAN)